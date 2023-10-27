Mount Gay Launches New Single Estate Rum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.is joining the conversation with its new Single Estate Series 23_01, which is an attempt to highlight the flavors provided by sugarcane harvested from specific fields over two years.in Grenada has made that its sole mission, releasing a series of single farm expressions over the past few years.

The rum was bottled at a strong 55 percent ABV and is non-chill filtered to preserve maximum flavor. It’s a bold and tasty spirit, with notes of spice, leather, citrus, stone fruit, and tropical fruit on the palate. The suggested serve is a neat pour, but of course enjoy this rum any way you want to. It comes in a bottle made from 70 percent recycled glass, and has a QR code on the label that allows you to explore the journey from field to bottle even further.

