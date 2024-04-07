Mount Etna in Italy Blows Spectacular 'Smoke Rings'

Tourists in Italy have been treated to quite the show as Mount Etna , the largest active volcano in Europe, has been blowing spectacular ' smoke rings ' into the sky since last week. The rare phenomenon , known as ' volcanic vortex rings ,' is generated by the combination of rapid gas release and the vent shape spewed out of a new crater that opened on Tuesday on Etna's summit, according to The Associated Press. Pictures and video show the volcano looking like a chimney blowing out a stream of rings.

'Etna is breaking all previous records,' Boris Behncke, volcanologist at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Catania Boris, explained in a Facebook post. 'In the late afternoon of 2 April 2024, a small mouth opened on the north-eastern rim of the South-East Crater, producing puffs of glowing gas. By the next morning it was evident that these puffs were producing an impressive amount of steam rings, and this activity has been going on ever since, having already emitted hundreds if not thousands of these pretty rings.' ITALY'S MOUNT ETNA VOLCANO SPEWS LAVA IN NEW ACTIVE PHASE Behncke said no volcano on Earth produces as many vapor rings as Etna. 'Even if a volcano has the capability to create smoke rings, strong winds will prevent them from forming,' the Daily Mail report

Mount Etna Italy Volcano Smoke Rings Volcanic Vortex Rings Gas Release Vent Shape Crater Rare Phenomenon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blowing 'smoke': Mount Etna puts on a show by emitting rare rings into the skyEurope's largest active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, has been emitting 'smoke rings' since last week, putting on a spectacular show for tourists and locals alike.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Who is Isabeau Levito, 2024 World Figure Skating silver medalist?The South Jersey figure skater, 17, lives in Mount Holly and trains in Mount Laurel.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Caron’s Iconic Pour Un Homme Scent Blows Out 90 CandlesCaron's groundbreaking Pour Un Homme Scent blows out 90 candles.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

He blows celebrities’ minds while impersonating them to their facesMeet Matt Friend, Hollywood and TikTok’s new favorite impressionist.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Window Blows OutAn Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Portland after one of the cabin windows exploded, creating a gaping hole and sucking out belongings from frightened passengers.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Dominican Republic Blows Off U.N. Pressure to Stop Deporting Haitian Illegals, Citing National SecuritySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »