Mount Etna in Italy Blows Spectacular 'Smoke Rings'

Tourists in Italy have been treated to quite the show as Mount Etna , the largest active volcano in Europe, has been blowing spectacular ' smoke rings ' into the sky since last week. The rare phenomenon , known as ' volcanic vortex rings ,' is generated by the combination of rapid gas release and the vent shape spewed out of a new crater that opened on Tuesday on Etna's summit, according to The Associated Press. Pictures and video show the volcano looking like a chimney blowing out a stream of rings.
'Etna is breaking all previous records,' Boris Behncke, volcanologist at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Catania Boris, explained in a Facebook post. 'In the late afternoon of 2 April 2024, a small mouth opened on the north-eastern rim of the South-East Crater, producing puffs of glowing gas. By the next morning it was evident that these puffs were producing an impressive amount of steam rings, and this activity has been going on ever since, having already emitted hundreds if not thousands of these pretty rings.' ITALY'S MOUNT ETNA VOLCANO SPEWS LAVA IN NEW ACTIVE PHASE Behncke said no volcano on Earth produces as many vapor rings as Etna. 'Even if a volcano has the capability to create smoke rings, strong winds will prevent them from forming,' the Daily Mail report
