MotorTrend On Demand Moves to Discovery+ and MAX Streaming Platforms

MotorTrend On Demand is gone, but the thrilling car content you know and love from that platform is moving to a new home on the Discovery+ and MAX streaming platforms. Some of it will even be free, found on the free MotorTrend app along with MotorTrend FAST TV, digitized back issues, car news, and our comprehensive buyer’s guide. The rest, including our amazing original programming and the shows you crave, are now found on the discovery+ and Max streaming platforms.

Almost 8,000 hours of MotorTrend’s renowned automotive shows & car enthusiast programming have been added to discovery+ (U.S. and Canada) and Max (U.S.). Now that content migration has completed, the MotorTrend+ subscription service has sunse

