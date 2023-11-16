Motorola Unveils Concept of Adaptive Display: A Phone That Can Bend to Your Will

Imagine a phone that can bend to your will, literally. A phone that can transform from a flat screen to a wristband, or a stand, or anything you want. Sounds like science fiction, right? Well, it's about to be a reality. Motorola has unveiled a new concept of an adaptive display that can change its shape according to your needs. This is not just a cool gadget, but a whole new kind of fashion statement.

WHY GEN ZERS ARE GOBBLING UP FLIP PHONES AND REJECTING SMARTPHONES What is the ‘adaptive display’? The adaptive display is a flexible OLED screen that can bend without breaking. It uses advanced materials and sensors to bend and fold into different forms. You can use it as a regular smartphone, a tablet, a wristband, a necklace or even a hat. It can also detect your location, activity and environment and switch to the best mode for you. For example, it can turn into a fitness tracker when you’re working out, a navigation system when you’re driving, or a projector when you’re watching a movie. It can also sync with other smart devices and control them with voice commands or gesture

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DENVERWESTWORD: Professional Adaptive Skier Overcomes Challenges to Inspire OthersTrevor Kennison, a professional adaptive skier, shares his journey of overcoming spinal cord injuries and addiction to become a successful athlete.

Source: denverwestword | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: Motorola Moto G: A Decade of InfluenceTen years ago this week, the Motorola Moto G was released, becoming one of the most influential Android phones to date. It wasn’t groundbreaking because of its features, camera, or design. What made it stand out was its low price, what you got for your money, and the fact that it came from a newly reinvigorated, internationally recognized brand.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Regal Robot Releases Limited Edition Rancor Concept Maquette ReplicaRegal Robot has unveiled a new collectible from the world of Star Wars: a Concept Maquette Replica of the Rancor from Return of the Jedi. Hand-painted and recreated from the original film artifact, this limited edition statue stands at 10.5' tall and features a signature from Phil Tippett.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

THEBLOCK__: JPMorgan Collaborates with WisdomTree, Apollo, and Others on Blockchain Interoperability Proof-of-ConceptJPMorgan's Onyx Digital Assets team has partnered with WisdomTree, Apollo, and several other companies to develop a blockchain interoperability proof-of-concept for investment-portfolio management. The project aims to demonstrate how blockchain technology can manage large-scale client portfolios and enable automated portfolio management of tokenized financial assets.

Source: TheBlock__ | Read more »

ENGADGET: Ableton Unveils Live 12 with Exciting New FeaturesAbleton announces the release of Live 12, the next version of its popular digital audio workstation (DAW), with new instruments, effects, and tools.

Source: engadget | Read more »

LUXURYDAİLY: Rimowa Unveils New Boutique in New York CityRimowa is opening a new boutique at 645 Madison Avenue in New York City. The 12,300-square-foot flagship store features a new store concept and offers a couture experience, exclusive VIP corners, and a multidisciplinary art space. The store is designed with a specific visual narrative, curated textures, and a coordinated color scheme. The brand's signature Valentino Red shade is used throughout the storefront.

Source: LuxuryDaily | Read more »