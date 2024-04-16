Motorola Introduces the Edge Family and Moto Buds for 2024

We're no longer on edge now that Motorola 's" Edge Family " for 2024 is official – alongside the flagship phones , there's also the Moto Buds and the Moto Buds +!

These two pairs are different from each other, so it's important to know the differences before you draw your wallet.The Moto Buds+ are co-developed with the legends in hi-fi Bose, and this means you can set your expectations high. Okay, enter the Moto Buds. That's the"non-Plus" variant. These TWS buds are significantly cheaper at €59, but it seems that they won't come to the USA.The balanced Moto Buds are equipped with a powerful 12.4 mm dynamic driver. They support Hi-Res Audio, so you'll get a bang for the buck!

