Motorola Introduces New Edge Series Phones with Wooden Back Panel

Motorola is introducing three new Edge series phones, reviving a classic design feature it first introduced a decade ago: a wooden back panel . The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the highest spec’d device of the trio, and it’s the only one with the “real wood” back panel option . Motorola will launch the phones first outside of the US “in the coming weeks,” but says it’s committed to “expanding the Edge family in North America this year.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro sits just below the Ultra and uses a midrange Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Edge 50 Fusion rounds out the trio with a 6 Gen 1. Both of these devices are rated IP68, but only the 50 Pro has wireless charging. Opting for the Pro gets you an extra camera: a 10-megapixel stabilized 3x telephoto. Motorola touts the use of AI on all three phones, including Google’s Magic Editor in Photos, though only the first 10 saved edits are free without a Google One subscription.

