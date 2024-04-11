Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: More Power Coming Soon

Unveiled in India last week with a middling Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under the hood? Fret not, as the company's true Android flagship for this year is actually not here yet. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to see daylight soon with significantly more raw power on deck.

The entire Edge (2024) family is not ready to reveal many details on the Edge 50 Ultra's internal components and hardware specifications at this time, but the phone's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is now etched in stone. This will allow the upcoming 'masterpiece' to make the most out of its 'intelligence meets art' combination, which... doesn't really mean anything as far as real-world performance goes. Technically, the Edge 50 Ultra name is not officially confirmed, but apart from our common sense and that aforementioned leak, we have evidence that corroborates the marketing label. Of course, Geekbench records of unreleased products are not always accurate or 100 percent trustworthy, but this particular one looks about as legit as these things come. On the software side of things and 12GB RAM, the pre-release Motorola Edge 50 Ultra unit tested for speed here predictably falls short of the stellar single and multi-core results of something like the available today. Does that mean the Edge 50 Ultra will lag or stutter in most day-to-day operations? Probably not. But it does mean Motorola's high-end handset will cost a lot less than the as well

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 Flagship Smartphone Performance Affordability

