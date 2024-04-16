Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs iPhone: A Worthy Opponent?

The latest addition to the Motorola Edge lineup is live in the form of three models: the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro , and Edge 50 Ultra. In typical Motorola fashion, we have fancy names flying around, but today we're going to focus on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and compare it to a very potent rival, theThese two might look nothing alike, but the Motorola Edge 50 Pro hides some interesting specs inside that can give the iPhone a run for its money.
As far as design goes, the Motorola follows in the footsteps of the Edge lineup, with an elegant and almost completely flushed to the body camera system in the upper left corner, while theThe back of the Motorola is also slightly curved, which further improves the feel when you hold the phone, and overall, holding the Motorola is a much more pleasant experience. That being said, a case would negate all those differences, so don't pay that much attention to them.
Overall, the display isn't a deciding factor here when it comes to pure performance. Both are excellent and bright enough, with crisp resolution and buttery smooth refresh rates. The only thing that would matter is whether you prefer curved or flat displays. So, yeah. In the end, it all boils down to the old curved vs flat dilemma.Probably the biggest sacrifice Motorola had to make lies in the silicon used for the Edge 50 Pro.
We can write about specs all day, but at the end of the day, the results are what matter. So, let's take a look at some side-by-side samples.In good lighting conditions both phones produce decent pictures, but it seems that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro tends to blow up and overexpose the shots. The colors also look pretty oversaturated on the Motorola, especially next to theThis"defect" from the above scenario turns into an advantage when the light is dim.
On the surface, these two are really different, no one would consider the Motorola Edge 50 Pro a threat to the. But if you take some things into consideration, the winner of this battle becomes not that clear, at all. The camera system of the Edge 50 Pro is very potent and it delivers decent results, the display sports a similar performance to the one on the iPhone , and when it comes to charging, the Edge 50 Pro wipes the floor with the 15 Pro Max.
