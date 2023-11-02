Motorists fume as ULEZ scrappage scheme struggled to meet demand

ULEZ revenue to “decline sharply” by 2028 Transport for London expects revenue generated by the expanded ULEZ to drop sharply in around two years’ time before falling to “negligible” levels towards the end of the decade.

