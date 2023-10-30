Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck on Oregon Pike

Brent Hoffner, 57, of Ephrata, died at the hospital after colliding head-on with a truck on Oregon Pike, police said.LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle left one driver dead in Lancaster County, according to police.

Officers say the crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 28 on the 4000 block of Oregon Pike. Witnesses said that the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line before it struck a pickup truck head-on.

Brent Hoffner, 57, of Ephrata, the driver of the motorcycle, suffered severe traumatic injuries and died at the hospital. The people in the truck were uninjured, police said. A portion of Oregon Pike was closed for approximately four and a half hours while the Lancaster County Crash Team investigated. headtopics.com

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact Officer Samantha Heise at sheise@westearlpd.org or Detective Joshua Mertzat jmertz@westearlpd.org or call 717-859-1411.

