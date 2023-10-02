Motorcyclist, 20, killed in crash with minivan, cops say

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a minivan on Route 23 in Sussex County, authorities said.Ryan Woodstead was riding south on Route 23 near milepost 52 in Montague when he collided with a minivan making a left turn onto the highway,

Ryan Woodstead was riding south on Route 23 near milepost 52 in Montague when he collided with a minivan making a left turn onto the highway, Woodstead, of the Highland Lakes section of Vernon, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene following the crash around 5:15 p.m., officials said.

State Police didn’t immediately say if anyone in the minivan was injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi in Lake Forest, police sayA motorcyclist was killed in a north suburban crash involving a semi on Sunday, police said.

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi in Lake Forest, police sayA motorcyclist was killed in a north suburban crash involving a semi on Sunday, police said.

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi in Lake Forest, police sayA motorcyclist was killed in a north suburban crash involving a semi on Sunday, police said.

Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crash with semi-tractor in Lake ForestA motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-tractor in Lake Forest Sunday.

Motorcyclist killed following crash on freewayOne person has died following a crash on I-270 Saturday night.

People take stand against abortion at Respect Life Sunday demonstrationsEvery year, Respect Life Sunday is held on the first Sunday of October.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a minivan on Route 23 in Sussex County, authorities said.

Ryan Woodstead was riding south on Route 23 near milepost 52 in Montague when he collided with a minivan making a left turn onto the highway,

Woodstead, of the Highland Lakes section of Vernon, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene following the crash around 5:15 p.m., officials said.

State Police didn’t immediately say if anyone in the minivan was injured. The crash remains under investigation.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our