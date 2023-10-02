Motorcyclist, 20, killed in crash with minivan, cops say

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a minivan on Route 23 in Sussex County, authorities said.Ryan Woodstead was riding south on Route 23 near milepost 52 in Montague when he collided with a minivan making a left turn onto the highway,
Ryan Woodstead was riding south on Route 23 near milepost 52 in Montague when he collided with a minivan making a left turn onto the highway, Woodstead, of the Highland Lakes section of Vernon, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene following the crash around 5:15 p.m., officials said.
State Police didn’t immediately say if anyone in the minivan was injured. The crash remains under investigation.
