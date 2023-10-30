Motorcycle rider killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in Lancaster County.The deadly collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on Oregon Pike near Newport Road in Ephrata.'Upon officers' arrival, they found that a 2011 Harley Davidson Motorcycle had struck a 1986 Nissan pickup truck head-on. The operator of the motorcycle, who was later identified as Brent Hoffner, 57, ...

Hoffner later died from his injuries at Lancaster General Hospital.The deadly crash shut down Oregon Pike for about 4.5 hours while the Lancaster County Crash Team investigated.'Witnesses had reported that prior to the crash the motorcycle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed the center line colliding head-on into the pickup truck.' police said. The crash is still under investigation.

