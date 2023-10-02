Motorcycle rider dies after rear-ending pickup in Fallbrook

A 33-year-old man died after his motorcycle rear-ended a pickup in Fallbrook on Sunday night, a California Highway Patrol officer said.The crash occurred about 10:10 p.m. on Alvarado Street west of Morro Road. The rider was headed east when his Harley Davidson struck the back of a Dodge Ram 1500, which was also going east, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said.The rider was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash, Gerber said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.
Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash, Gerber said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.
