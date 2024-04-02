Motorcycle Accident Cuts Short Pascali's Life, But His Art Lives On

A motorcycle accident cut short Pascali’s life at age 32, but he significantly contributed to the development of the Italian and international post-war art scene, impacting several generations of artists and critics. The set design of the Milan exhibit includes 49 works by the artist from Italian and international museums and private collections, as well as select photographs portraying him with his works.
The retrospective, curated by Mark Godfrey, is divided into four sections, each presenting a different perspective on Pascali’s work. It unfolds through three buildings of the foundation: the Podium, the North and the South galleries. Court's Decision to Ban 'MetaBirkins' From Museum Show Is Challenged by Artist “Pascali explored the relationship of sculpture and stage props, and contrasted sculpture with functional objects. Works that looked from a distance like readymades revealed themselves close-up to be constructed from found materials,” Godfrey writes in the catalo
