Motor homes recalled because awnings may deploy ‘unintentionally’ while vehicle is moving

On Oct. 16, 2023, Winnebago recalled more than 6,000 motor homes because the awnings may deploy unexpectedly while the vehicle is moving. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)has recalled more than 6,000 motor homes because the retractable awnings may deploy “unintentionally” while the vehicle is in transit.

The awnings can extend without warning while the motor home is moving because of “improper electrical connections,” according to documents filed with theWinnebago is working with the awning manufacturer, Carefree of Colorado, on a remedy for the problem. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners on Dec. 15.

