Moto3 GP Rider Chases Renegade Bike After Collision

A Moto3 GP rider had an unfortunate mishap during a race on Monday at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas . Ivan Ortola and Stefano Nepa collided in Turn 15 and both fell to the ground. Nepa’s bike kept running without anyone on it, and it crashed into the barrier. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM However, video showed Ortola going after the renegade bike with Nepa yelling at him as he trailed behind. Ortola appeared to try to get on the wrong bike.

Ortola was forced to retire from the race, but Nepa was able to finish in 18th. Ortola, from Spain, is fourth in the championship standings behind Joel Kelso. He had two career victories in Moto3. SAM MAYER EDGES RYAN SIEG BY .002 SECONDS TO WIN XFINITY SERIES RACE IN TEXAS: 'THAT'S UNREAL' Nepa is back in 10th place behind Joel Esteban and ahead of Jacob Roulstone. He has yet to secure a victory in 100 races.

Holgado narrowly finished ahead of Angel Piqueras by 0.013 seconds. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

