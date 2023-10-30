Moths swarm Phoenix neighborhood

Moths have taken over homes and businesses lining the Arizona Canal near Arcadia Drive and Indian School Road.Rakesh and Raju Patel have tried everything, but they can't seem to expel the swarms of moths from invading their yard.
"The quantities and the number is so vast that you just can't stop it," Rakesh Patel said. "It's like walking through a dust storm and the worst days it really is. You can't see in front of you.""We see the most in the morning, then sundown, and then it shifts to the front of the house during the day," Raju Patel said.
"The moths are able to reach adulthood this year much more propitiously than they have in the past," Richers said."Many of these moths don't even have mouthparts. They don't exist to eat as adults. They're just there to breed and as soon as they have that opportunity than they will lay their eggs and not be around anymore," Richers said."We hope it doesn't get even worse next year because it seems to be multiplying, they seem to be multiplying quite a bit," Rakesh Patel said.
They're hoping something can be done to limit the moths' larvae from growing at such an explosive rate.