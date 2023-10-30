Moths swarm Phoenix neighborhood

Moths have taken over homes and businesses lining the Arizona Canal near Arcadia Drive and Indian School Road.Rakesh and Raju Patel have tried everything, but they can't seem to expel the swarms of moths from invading their yard.

“The quantities and the number is so vast that you just can’t stop it," Rakesh Patel said. “It’s like walking through a dust storm and the worst days it really is. You can’t see in front of you.”“We see the most in the morning, then sundown, and then it shifts to the front of the house during the day," Raju Patel said. for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

“The moths are able to reach adulthood this year much more propitiously than they have in the past," Richers said.“Many of these moths don’t even have mouthparts. They don’t exist to eat as adults. They’re just there to breed and as soon as they have that opportunity than they will lay their eggs and not be around anymore," Richers said.“We hope it doesn’t get even worse next year because it seems to be multiplying, they seem to be multiplying quite a bit," Rakesh Patel said. headtopics.com

They're hoping something can be done to limit the moths' larvae from growing at such an explosive rate.

United States Headlines Read more: 12News »

Downtown Phoenix businesses packed as World Series heads to ArizonaElenee Dao joined ABC15 in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Read more ⮕

Arcadia High School senior Naomi Stillitano named 2024 Rose QueenArcadia High School senior Naomi Stillitano was named Friday the 135th Rose Queen. Read more ⮕

The 10,000 Sq. Ft. Haunted House Extravaganza At Your Neighbor's Front Yard In ArcadiaFiona Ng heads our weekend crew. She was previously the show creator of K-pop Dreaming and led reporting and production on the podcast series. Before that, she was the senior producer of AirTalk with Larry Mantle on LAist (formerly KPCC). Read more ⮕

Naomi Stillitano of Arcadia is crowned 2024 Rose Queen“I’m crying, this is amazing, I have so many emotions right now,” said Stillitano, holding back tears Read more ⮕

Fatal crash in north PhoenixIf you have a possible story idea, please send it to connect12news.com or 602-444-1212. Read more ⮕

The X-Men's Phoenix Force Is Earth's Last ChanceA Dominion is coming to Earth to absorb all living creatures into its collective consciousness, and only the Phoenix Force is able to destroy it. Read more ⮕