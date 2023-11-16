Mother Sentenced for Marijuana Use After Son Shoots Teacher

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced to 21 months in prison for using marijuana while owning a firearm. Her son took her handgun to school and shot his first-grade teacher, seriously injuring her. The incident sparked a national conversation about gun violence and the city of Newport News. The mother still faces a separate sentencing for felony child neglect, and the teacher is suing the school system for $40 million.

