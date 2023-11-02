Mother says 9-year-old Pasadena ISD student develops UTI after teacher denies bathroom access

Julie thinks back to Sept 28th. She says she was in the 4th grade at Jensen Elementary School and asked her teacher to use the restroom.The little girl said she was forced to hold it until her mom picked her up.

“She was kind of hesitant to tell me that she needed to go to the bathroom at that moment in time,” said Julie’s mother, Jasmine Flores.“She was going to pee in her pants, and I told her just do what you have to in the back seat, and I’ll talk to the principal when I get out,” Flores said.“I was embarrassed to go back,” Julie said.

“Pasadena ISD cannot comment on an individual student situation. The district does not have a policy or practice that denies students access to restroom facilities. Every effort is made to accommodate student requests to use the restroom.”

