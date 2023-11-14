Mother's Traumatic Home Birth Experience

Tori DiVincenzo lay in bed at home, dazed and bleeding. She had pushed for hours under the watch of a veteran midwife, only to deliver her daughter silent and still. On this November afternoon in 2021, Sophie Rose DiVincenzo was being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. First responders milled about the house in Calvert County, Md. DiVincenzo’s midwife, Karen Carr, and her assistant drained the birthing pool, stripped the stained bedsheets and ran a load of laundry.

The first-time mother was nude and too weak to stand. Paramedics tried to cover her with a blanket, but she pushed it off; the weight felt unbearable

United States Headlines Read more: WASHİNGTONPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TIMEHEALTH: The Impact of Secondary Traumatic Stress ReactionsCharles Figley's research on secondary traumatic stress reactions and their effects on individuals and their loved ones.

Source: TIMEHealth | Read more »

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Confirms PlayStation Open Beta TestUNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes January 25, 2024 Release Sys:Celes sinks towards ruination. For the Immortalize, the collapse of all that is, looms on the horizon. The curtain rises on the final chapter of the Hollow Night. Catastrophy beckons...

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

WIRED: The Roswell Incident and the Birth of UFOsRoswell, New Mexico, remains synonymous with the “discovery” of alien life on Earth—and a US government coverup. But history shows the reality may be far less out of this world—and still fascinating.

Source: WIRED | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Israeli peace activist's son awaits news of mother's release from HamasSilver was among at least 80 people killed during Hamas militants’ attack on the Beeri Kibbutz, her son confirmed. The Post spent nearly every day over more than two weeks with Silver's two sons before her remains were found.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

CHİCAGO_READER: Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter's DisappearanceNEW in Chicago_Reader: A two-year city_bureau and invinst investigation found a history of neglect, botched investigations, and flawed data that reveal systemic issues with the way police treat missing person cases.

Source: Chicago_Reader | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Mother's Son's Remains Exhumed Without Her KnowledgeBettersten Wade arrives at the county penal farm to find her son's remains already exhumed and removed, leaving her feeling disregarded and invisible.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »