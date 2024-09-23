Mother of Georgia High School Shooter Indicted for Elder Exploitation

The mother of the 14-year-old accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school was recently indicted for charges unrelated to the shootings at Apalachee High School .and will be tried as an adult after shooting two students and two teachers with an assault-style rifle at the high school in Winder.
Marcee Ann Gray, 43, was charged Monday with exploiting an elderly person during a domestic incident in 2023 in Ben Hill County, according toGray's 74-year-old mother, according to the Atlanta newspaper, told authorities on Nov. 4 that her daughter had taken her phone, taped her to a chair and left her alone for nearly a day.
Documents obtained by The National Desk corroborate the charges stating a woman was thrown against a wall and placed in a chair with her hands and feet taped together preventing her from leaving the residence and her Apple iPhone was taken. A bond order dated December 26, 2023, said she was to have no contact with the victim and was charged with aggravated battery upon a person 65 years and older, theft by taking, false imprisonment and criminal trespass.the morning of the shootings to warn staff of an “extreme emergency” involving her son., Gray also insisted her son "is not a monster" and said she would take the place of the victims "without a second thought.
“To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart,""We are all in a living nightmare right now, and I will personally never forgive myself for what has happened," she continued. "My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent.
