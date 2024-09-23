Mother of Georgia High School Shooter Indicted for Elder Exploitation

The mother of the 14-year-old accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school was recently indicted for charges unrelated to the shootings at Apalachee High School .and will be tried as an adult after shooting two students and two teachers with an assault-style rifle at the high school in Winder.

Marcee Ann Gray, 43, was charged Monday with exploiting an elderly person during a domestic incident in 2023 in Ben Hill County, according toGray's 74-year-old mother, according to the Atlanta newspaper, told authorities on Nov. 4 that her daughter had taken her phone, taped her to a chair and left her alone for nearly a day.

Documents obtained by The National Desk corroborate the charges stating a woman was thrown against a wall and placed in a chair with her hands and feet taped together preventing her from leaving the residence and her Apple iPhone was taken. A bond order dated December 26, 2023, said she was to have no contact with the victim and was charged with aggravated battery upon a person 65 years and older, theft by taking, false imprisonment and criminal trespass.the morning of the shootings to warn staff of an “extreme emergency” involving her son., Gray also insisted her son "is not a monster" and said she would take the place of the victims "without a second thought.

“To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart,""We are all in a living nightmare right now, and I will personally never forgive myself for what has happened," she continued. "My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent.

Shooting Georgia High School Indictment Mother Elder Exploitation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Georgia high school shooting live updates: Trump rips Georgia school shooter as 'sick and deranged monster'Video shows law enforcement responding to active shooting situation at Apalachee High School

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Colt Gray, Colin Gray's Mugshots Released After Georgia School ShootingColt Gray allegedly killed two teachers and two fellow students when he went on a rampage at Apalachee High School in Georgia on Wednesday.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

FBI Was Tipped Off About Georgia High School Shooting Suspect Colt Gray Last YearThe teenage shooting suspect and his father were interviewed by investigators in 2023 after an anonymous tipster alerted federal agents to online threats.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Georgia high school shooter suspect Colt Gray appears in court after bloody assault killed 4Live: Hearing for suspected Georgia school shooter, Colt Gray

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Colin Gray, father of Georgia high school shooting suspect charged with murder, manslaughter, child crueltyThe father of the 14-year-old accused of shooting and killing two teachers and two students at a Georgia high school was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Georgia School Shooting Update: Colt Gray's Mom Warned School, Aunt SaysOn the day of the shooting, Marcee Gray, Colt Gray's mother, reportedly told Apalachee High School to urgently locate her son.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »