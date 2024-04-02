Mother of Five Faces Arrest Over Overdue Library Book

Don't forget to return your library books! A mother of five in Texas, Kaylee Morgan, was shocked to find out about a warrant for her arrest after failing to pay a citation for an overdue library book. Despite having already moved away, she was forced to see a judge who showed no sympathy.

Morgan explained that she was pregnant at the time the book was due and was having complications.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NEWS / 🏆 238. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother of Five Faces Arrest for Overdue Library BookA mother of five in Texas, Kaylee Morgan, was shocked to find out about a warrant for her arrest after failing to pay a citation for an overdue library book. Despite having already moved away, she was forced to see a judge who showed no sympathy. Morgan explained that she was pregnant at the time the book was due and was having complications.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Piers Morgan Questions When Kate Middleton Mother's Day Pic Was TakenPiers Morgan continued to raise questions about Princess Kate Middleton's health following the royal family's Photoshop scandal

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Kate Middleton Faces Mounting Pressure to Release Unedited Mother's Day PortraitThough they never met, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have more in common than simply marrying into the Windsor family. Like her late mother-in-law before her, Kate has influential taste, setting the tone for stately dressing worldwide.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Former College Football Player Faces Manslaughter Charges over Accidental Shooting Death of MotherSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Birth mother, surrogate mother reject baby gorilla born at Fort Worth ZooA baby gorilla born via cesarean section at a Texas zoo was rejected by both her birth mother and surrogate mother, the zoo said.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Mother of five killed in crash on rented scooter in downtown Salt Lake CityA mother of five was thrown from her rented motorized scooter after crashing in downtown Salt Lake City. She was pronounced dead at a hospital hours later.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »