Mother of Diddy's sons shares video of raid, slams Homeland Security

The mother of one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons shared never-before-seen video of the raid on Diddy's Los Angeles home Tuesday, in a post slamming Homeland Security Investigations for what she called the "overzealous and overtly militarized force" used against the music mogul's sons. Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, posted video from inside the home during the raid to Instagram Tuesday.

The time-lapse showed federal agents storming the property, entering the home, and detaining Diddy's two sons, Christian (also known as King) and Justin Combs. "The and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable," Hylton wrote in the post. "If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young Black men is despicable!" PREVIOUS: Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security In the video, Hylton highlighted two scenes she said prove her poin

