Mother of Detained Texas Businessman in China Fears for His Life

The mother of Mark Swidan, a Texas businessman who has been wrongfully detained in China, expresses her fear that he may take his own life after more than a decade behind bars. U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns visited Mark Swidan at the Chinese detention facility and assured him that he hopes to take him home on his next visit. Mark Swidan believes that the conditions of his detention are much worse than what the U.S. portrays.

His mother urges President Biden to take action for his release

