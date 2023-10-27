Mother of child struck, killed by NYPD tow truck driver describes her 'unspeakable pain'

NEW YORK -- We're hearing for the first time from the mother of the 7-year old boy who was hit and killed by an NYPD tow truck driver Thursday.'Yesterday morning, he told me that I was, that he loved me. And I'm going to hold on to that,' Taqunda Hughes said.Hughes is still processing the loss of her 7-year old son, Kamari, who was struck and killed on his way to school just steps in front of her.

Neighbors say there were four crossing guards in the intersection Friday morning, and when CBS New York first arrived, there was a Department of Transportation employee surveying the crosswalk to try to make it safer for pedestrians.'You have a school here. The kids cross through the park right here to go to school. So I'm hoping they keep a crossing guard here permanently,' witness Antwon Hayes said.

