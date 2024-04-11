Mother of Boy Found in Suitcase in Indiana Ordered Held

The mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 was ordered held without bond during a strange initial court appearance Tuesday, where she gave her wrong name and birth date. A trial was set for Aug. 6.SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a psychologist and a psychiatrist to examine the mother of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana in 2022.
Washington County Circuit Judge Larry Medlock asked the doctors to perform mental evaluations of Dejaune Anderson to determine her competency to stand trial on charges of murder, neglect and obstruction of justice in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan., said she had been under federal surveillance for eight months, identified herself with a name beginning with “Princess” and said she was “representing the entity” of Anderson. Anderson sent multiple messages to the court this week. One asked Medlock to dismiss her case, which the judge denied. Another message notified the court that she was firing her public defender and requested to defend herself. A telephone message seeking comment on Medlock’s order was left Wednesday afternoon for Anderson’s public defender.Indiana House Democratic leader to run for mayor of Fort Wayne following death of Tom HenryCairo Ammar Jordan’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in April 2022 in a wooded area about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentuck
