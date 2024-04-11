Mother of Assaulted Student Testifies at ASD Board Meeting

The mother of a student who was assaulted at Clark Middle School testifies in front of the Anchorage School District board about bullying incidents involving her daughter. She demands policy changes and asks the board about their plans to ensure student safety .

