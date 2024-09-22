Mother of Apalachee High School Shooter Indicted on Separate Charges

The indictment handed down Monday charges Marcee Gray , 43, with exploiting an elderly person and other crimes in Ben Hill County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It appears unrelated to the school shooting s at Apalachee High School, which occurred in a different Georgia county nearly 200 miles away.Gray is the mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray , who was charged with murder after surrendering to police at the high school on Sept. 4.

The incident report said Gray bound her mother before traveling to Barrow County to confront her ex-husband, who lived with their son and two other children. The Atlanta newspaper said records show Gray was arrested in Barrow County on Nov. 6, two days after her mother was found and was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges of criminal trespassing, using a license plate to disguise her car and causing property damage.

Gray has said she called her son's high school the morning of the shootings to warn the staff after Colt Gray sent her a text message saying, “I'm sorry.” Days later, she issued a statement saying her son “is not a monster.”The teenager's father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. Authorities say he gave his son access to the rifle used in the shootings.

School Shooting Indictment Exploiting Elderly Person Marcee Gray Colt Gray

