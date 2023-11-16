Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced for marijuana use

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law. Deja Taylor's son took her handgun to school and shot Abby Zwerner in her first-grade classroom in January, seriously wounding the educator. Investigators later found nearly an ounce of marijuana in Taylor's bedroom and evidence of frequent drug use in her text messages and paraphernalia.

Taylor's sentencing in a U.S. District Court offered the first measure of accountability for January's shooting, which revived a national dialogue about gun violence and roiled the military shipbuilding city of Newport News. Taylor, 26, still faces a separate sentencing in December on the state level for felony child neglect. And Zwerner is suing the school system for $40 million, alleging that administrators ignored multiple warnings the boy had a gun. U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis handed down the exact punishment prosecutors requested. "This case cries out for a sentence of imprisonment," the judge sai

