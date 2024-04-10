Mother and Daughter Reconcile After Four Years of Not Speaking

Mother's Day is next month, and it can be a very challenging time for families who aren't getting along. Two women know that feeling well, after not speaking for four years. After this mother and daughter made up and started speaking again, they wrote a book to share with others about how they repaired their tumultuous relationship.
Now Leslie and Lindsey Glass are happier than ever! FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio! "We started having problems in the teen years, and we really just started fighting and we could not stop fighting. So, we had a lot of conflict in the teen years and in my 20's, and then because of co-dependency and other issues, we actually broke apart when we were adults, when I was in my early 30s, and we didn't speak for four years," explains Lindsey. It was a tough time, because not only were they family, but they were also colleagues! "Yes, we had produced two documentaries and launched the website. So, it was an extraordinary breakup because it was a breakup not only of a mom and daughter, but a breakup of the business. So, there were a lot of hard feelings," explains Leslie. READ MORE ‘LUNCH FOR THE SOUL’ After four incredibly difficult years, they both decided to work out their differences and wrote a book concentrating on four steps that helped them get back togethe
