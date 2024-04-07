Mother and Daughter Arrested for Illegal Butt Injections in Texas

A mother and daughter who were arrested in an undercover sting operation in Texas earlier this week face charges for allegedly illegally administering butt injections to paying clients.

The arrests of Consuelo Dal Bo and her daughter Isabella Dal Bo, who are not licensed to practice medicine, took place in Cypress, Texas, as part of an undercover operation conducted by the Houston Police Department, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Homeland Security Investigations, Consuelo, 56, and Isabella, 18, are both charged with misdemeanors for allegedly unlawfully practicing medicine on paying clients. Consuelo also faces an additional charge related to allegedly attempting to administer Xanax to an undercover officer ahead of a procedure,According to court documents, “The women were planning to inject an unlabeled brown liquid” into an undercover officer’s butt for $6,000, Fox 26 reporte

