Mother and Daughter Arrested for Illegal Butt Injections in Houston

Four Texas women have come forward, telling Houston police horror stories about the injections they say they got from a woman who was busted on Wednesday for illegal butt injections. Consuelo Maria Dal Bo, 56, and her 18-year-old daughter, Isabella Dal Bo, were arrested in an undercover HPD sting in Cypress.

The women are charged with practicing medicine without a license. The investigation started with the FDA, as officials were looking into imported injectables.

