Mother and Daughter Arrested for Illegal Butt Injections in Texas

A mother and daughter in Texas were arrested for performing illegal butt injections without a medical license. They were caught in a sting operation where they planned to charge $6,000 for the service.

The injectables they used were described as an unlabeled brown liquid, and they were not even sure what was in it. The women were charged with practicing medicine without a license and were arrested separately.

Mother Daughter Illegal Butt Injections Texas Sting Operation Medical Expertise Arrest Charge Unlabeled Brown Liquid Practicing Medicine Without A License

