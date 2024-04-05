Mother and Daughter Arrested for Illegal Butt Injections

A mother and daughter were arrested for performing illegal butt injections without medical expertise . They were charged with practicing medicine without a license. The women planned to charge $6,000 for the service and were unsure of the contents of the injectables.

