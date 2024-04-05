Mother and Daughter Arrested for Illegal Butt Injections

A mother and daughter duo are facing charges for giving people illegal butt injections. On Wednesday, 56-year-old Consuelo Dal Bo and her daughter, 18-year-old Isabella Dal Bo, were arrested during an undercover sting in Cypress. Court records show the mother and daughter went to a short-term rental on Eastern Meadowlark Way hoping to charge $6,000 for illegal butt injections. Instead, they were met by undercover officers.

Both have been charged with unlawfully practicing medicine without a license. Consuelo Dal Bo is facing another drug charge for knowingly delivering a controlled substance called Alprazolam. Court documents show the women were planning to inject an unlabeled brown liquid into the posterior - or butt - of a customer. That customer ended up being an officer in an undercover sting

Mother Daughter Arrested Illegal Butt Injections Undercover Sting Charges Medicine License Drug Charge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother, daughter duo arrested for performing illegal butt injections after undercover sting in CypressThe investigation showed that the Dal Bos charged $6,000 per procedure and allegedly performed the injections immediately after arriving from California.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Undercover sting in Cypress nets arrests of mom, daughter accused of illegal butt injectionsOnly ABC13 was in the Cypress neighborhood where police and federal agents seized medical equipment for procedures that they say aren't just illegal but also dangerous.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

A mother killed her 5-year-old daughter and hid the body, prosecutors in Syracuse sayA New York woman has been charged with beating her 5-year-old daughter to death nearly three months ago and hiding the body

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

A mother killed her 5-year-old daughter and hid the body, prosecutors in Syracuse sayA New York woman has been charged with beating her 5-year-old daughter to death nearly three months ago and hiding the body

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

A mother killed her 5-year-old daughter and hid the body, prosecutors in Syracuse sayA New York woman has been charged with beating her 5-year-old daughter to death nearly three months ago and hiding the body. Twenty-nine-year-old Latasha Mott of Syracuse was arraigned Monday on charges of manslaughter and disposal of a corpse in the death of her daughter, Nefertiti Harris.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mother recounts brutal attack on daughter in Queens and heroic neighbor who came to the rescuePolice said the suspect, 25-year-old George Vassiliou of Queens, was arrested and charged in the January attack.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »