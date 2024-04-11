Mother and Boyfriend Arrested After Toddler Dies Due to Neglect in Indianapolis

An Indianapolis mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after a toddler died Tuesday due to neglect. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Denver Drive on reports of an unresponsive child at 5:12 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 5-year-old inside a residence. The child, identified as Kinsleigh Welty, appeared to be malnourished, according to IMPD. She was transported to Riley Hospital where she died.

IMPD Child Abuse detectives began to investigate, and Child Services took custody of other children living in the home. Police arrested Kinsleigh’s 29-year-old mother for Murder and Child Neglect Resulting in Death, as well as her 27-year-old boyfriend for Child Neglect Resulting in Death. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision and the Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the exact cause of death. WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged

Indianapolis Mother Boyfriend Toddler Neglect Death Malnourished Investigation Custody Arrest

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wrtv / 🏆 598. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City of Indianapolis, HUD taking possession of Indianapolis Housing Authority13News reached out to IMPD to see if there was any update on the investigation and was told there is no new information.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Indianapolis mother indicted for alleged role in baby Harmonnie Jones' 2023 deathA grand jury indicted Jayda Styles last week on aggravated battery charges. Her daughter , 7 month old Harmonnie Jones died last year from blunt force trauma.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: policeOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Suspect Arrested in Indianapolis Bar ShootingOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: policeOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Suspect arrested in shooting at Indianapolis bar that killed 1, injured 5: policeOne person was killed and five others injured in a shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis, police said.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »