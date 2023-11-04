Mother Accused of Killing Husband Appears in Court

Kouri Richins, the mother accused of killing her husband and author of a children's book about grief, appeared in court. The court also denied the state's attempt to restrict Richins from communicating with her mother and brother, upholding her First Amendment rights. Kouri Richins attorney files motion to dismiss all charges citing fair trial 'no longer possible' Richins' defense team filed the original motion on Oct
. 11, citing concerns over the state's handling of letters found in Richins' jail cell. They also argued that the state inaccurately labeled Richins with 'witness tampering,' an offense they hadn't officially brought against her, according to court documents. The defense stated that the state's claims have 'irreparably harmed Ms. Richins’ right to a fair trial,' as stated in court documents. The court issued a gag order on May 31, preventing lawyers from making statements outside of official proceedings that could have biased the case. According to the defense, the state's actions 'violated ethical standards' by falsely claiming Richins was guilty of witness tampering. The defense sought an order disqualifying the Summit County Attorney’s Office, requested a change of venue to Salt Lake County, and urged the jury to disregard the state's false claim of Richins' involvement in witness tampering. Around 3:15 p.m., the court took a quick 15-minute recess. It is believed that the other motions will be discussed after resuming
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KUTV2News | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: fox13 | Read more »
Source: KSLcom | Read more »
Source: KUTV2News | Read more »
Source: fox43 | Read more »