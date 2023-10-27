Most New Mexico families with infants exposed to drugs skip subsidized treatment, study says

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Most New Mexico families with infants exposed to illicit drugs, marijuana and alcohol in the womb have been forgoing subsidized addiction treatment and other voluntary support services since the state’s shift in 2020 that halted automatic referrals to protective services, a new study indicated on Friday.

“The vast majority of (these) families are not receiving support services or substance-use treatment,” said Ryan Tolman, a program evaluator with the Legislature’s budget and accountability office.US judge unseals plea agreement of key defendant in a federal terrorism and kidnapping caseHe said rates of newborns with substance-withdrawal symptoms in New Mexico have climbed to more than twice the national average.

Even when families do accept services, the study cited obstacles to monitoring and tracking long-term participation — which is not required by law. Other states including Arizona require child protective services to monitor progress and participation when referrals are made for substance-exposed infants. Illinois has extensive requirements for meetings between caseworkers and parents. headtopics.com

The administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan defended its oversight of the program in a written response to the new study, saying it has “improved outcomes for hundreds of infants and families,” and that infant mortality rates under the program are similar to the general population.

“That’s really my hope, is that we can get navigators out into the communities that are more engaged with families,” Casados said.with regimens including anti-craving medication, said many new parents hesitate to accept home visits from nurses — in part out of embarrassment about ordinary household messiness. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

National Air Races get bids for new home in California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, WyomingLeaders of the National Championship Air Races held in Reno since 1964 plan visits later this year to six Western cities that have submitted bids to host the annual competition beginning in 2025. They are in Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, California and Arizona. Read more ⮕

National Air Races get bids for new home in California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, WyomingThe Associated Press is an American non-profit news agency headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association. Its members are U.S. newspapers and broadcasters. Read more ⮕

National Air Races get bids for new home in California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, WyomingLeaders of the National Championship Air Races held in Reno since 1964 plan visits later this year to six Western cities that have submitted bids to host the an Read more ⮕

Most New Mexico families with infants exposed to drugs skip subsidized treatment, study saysA new study shows that most New Mexico families with infants exposed to illicit drugs, marijuana and alcohol in the womb have been forgoing subsidized addiction treatment and other voluntary support services aimed at protecting children Read more ⮕

Australian hydrogen company outlines US expansion in New Mexico, touts researchAn Australia-based company is announcing plans to build a campus in New Mexico to expand its research into hydrogen as a source for producing heat for industrial applications. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the commitment by Star Scientific. Read more ⮕

Four Utahns charged with kidnapping Arizona man, leaving him in New MexicoA federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging four Utah residents with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Read more ⮕