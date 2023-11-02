Most memorable moments in the D-backs 2023 World Series run

From Ketel Marte breaking more records, a World Series Halloween night, to a fan running across the field during Game 4; Take a look back at everything that happened during the 2023 World Series.Arizona began Game 1 with a 4-3 lead during Game 1 in Arlington and Tommy Pham hit a tie-breaking homer leading off the fourth inning. An inning later, Ketel Marte's RBI double matched a record by stretching his postseason hitting streak to 17 games.

While it looked like the Diamondbacks' return to the Valley would be great for their first night back at Chase Field, that didn't pay off. Christian Walker missed a late signal from third base coach Tony Perezchica and Walker was thrown out at the plate by a perfect throw from the Rangers right fielder Adolis García in the second inning Monday night.

However, things did not turn out in favor of the D-backs as the Rangers beat Arizona 11-7 on Tuesday night to move ahead three games to one in the World Series.— Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) November 1, 2023 Fans even saw a person run onto the field before they were taken down and exited the field.

Valley native Matt Blake has a special friend with him at D-backs games. His "voodoo doll" charm seemed to work against the Philadelphia Phillies! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez asks Blake what kind of luck his Texas Rangers doll might bring tonight! pic.twitter.com/2G3ecZEKJkZac Gallen returned to the mound Wednesday.

