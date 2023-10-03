Most favor military aid to Ukraine, but partisan split grows, poll finds

Ukrainian military personnel carry a U.S.-made MK19 grenade launcher during a training exercise in the Kyiv region in late September. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Most Americans still support sending additional arms and supplies to the Ukrainians, but the public is more divided over whether the investment has been worthwhile.
The survey was conducted in mid-September, before Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, traveled to the United States to press his country’s case atThe Chicago Council poll found 53 percent of Americans overall believe the infusion of U.S. weapons, equipment and training — totaling $43.9 billion since last year’s invasion,— has been worth the cost, compared with 45 percent who said it has not.
Americans continue to express support for the NATO alliance, which has been strengthened as a result of the Ukraine war. About 3 in 4 (77 percent) said the United States should maintain or increase its commitment to NATO.
The poll tested opinions on two hypotheticals involving the NATO alliance: a Russian invasion of Germany and a Russian invasion of an ally like Latvia or Lithuania. The poll found 64 percent saying they would favor sending U.S. troops if Russia were to invade "a NATO ally like Germany," while 57 percent said the same if Russia were to invade "a NATO ally like Latvia, Lithuania.
The Chicago Council poll found mixed support for aiding Ukraine indefinitely. One question found 49 percent agreeing that “The United States should urge Ukraine to settle for peace as soon as possible so that the costs aren’t so great for American households, even if that means that Ukraine will lose some territory.