Mosquito Season Predicted to be Busy in Harris County

Harris County is home to about 56 different species, but according to health officials , only a few of those can carry diseases that can make people sick.HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It's that time again. Mosquito season is back and this year, experts are predicting it to be a busy one.HCPH Executive Director Barbie Robinson said the Houston area is perfect breeding conditions for the pesky flying insects.

If detected, Vigilant said residents should expect to see spray trucks out treating the impacted areas. Based on the consistently warmer-than-normal temperatures we've had already, Vigilant expects this season to be an active one.

