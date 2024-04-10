Mosque in New York City Provides Iftar and Shelter for Migrants During Ramadan

Above a bodega in New York City ’s Harlem neighborhood, a mosque congregation hosts iftar, the traditional Islamic end of fast meal, for hundreds of hungry migrants every night during this holy month of Ramadan .

Up north in the Bronx, an imam has turned the two-story brick residence that houses his mosque into a makeshift overnight shelter for migrants, many of them men from his native Senegal.

Mosque New York City Iftar Ramadan Migrants Shelter Senegal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NYAmNews / 🏆 269. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

New York Islanders Defeat New York Rangers in NHL Hockey GameThe New York Islanders emerged victorious with a 4-2 win against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov played a crucial role in the Islanders' victory.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Some migrants at New York City shelters say they're not getting proper food for RamadanSome migrants say as Ramadan comes to a close, they're not getting the proper food at New York City shelters, but the city says it's all a big misunderstanding.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

FOX 5 NY named official partner of NY Liberty, to broadcast 2024 gamesWNYW FOX5 New York has been named the Official TV Partner of the New York Liberty.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

29 Unique Things That'll Make Your Home Stand OutUnique New York unique New York unique...wherever *your* home is.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested following pepper spray attack at Novato mosque during 1st night of RamadanA man suspected in a pepper-spray attack at an Islamic center in Novato on the first night of Ramadan was arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »