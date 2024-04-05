Mortgage Rates Increase Amid Housing Affordability Crisis

Mortgage rates increased slightly this week as demand continues to wane amid the ongoing housing affordability crisis . Freddie Mac 's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.82% this week from 6.79% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.28% a year ago. At the same time, the average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.06% after coming in last week at 6.11%.

One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.64%. REAL ESTATE EXPERT WARNS ‘NO SIGNS’ HOUSING AFFORDABILITY WILL IMPROVE FOR BUYERS IN NEAR FUTURE "Since the start of 2024, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has not reached seven percent but has not dropped below 6.6 percent either," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "While incoming economic signals indicate lower rates of inflation, we do not expect rates will decrease meaningfully in the near-term," Khater adde

