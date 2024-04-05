Mortgage Rates Hold Steady at 6.8% Despite Improving Inflation Metrics

Mortgage rates remained steady at around 6.8% this week, despite improving inflation metrics. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.82% for the week ending April 4, according to Freddie Mac. This is a slight increase from the previous week's average of 6.79%. The Federal Reserve has indicated that it will not lower interest rates until there are clear signs of inflation moving towards its 2% target rate .

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the plan to lower interest rates is still in place, but the central bank will closely monitor inflation and other economic indicators

Mortgage Rates Inflation Metrics Federal Reserve Interest Rates Monetary Policy Target Rate

