Mortgage Rates Climb Fastest Since June. Expect Home Sales to Sag.

Mortgage rates climbed to 7.49% this week, leaving them on course to potentially hit 8% by the end of the month. That would add to the pressure on the housing market, a critical element of the economy.

“Several factors, including shifts in inflation, the job market and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next move, are contributing to the highest mortgage rates in a generation,” Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement. “Unsurprisingly, this is pulling back homebuyer demand.

The surge in Treasury yields, which effectively set the cost of mortgages, make an 8% rate look increasingly likely. Borrowing costs that high could drive home sales to the lowest level in more than a decade as both buyers and sellers pull back. headtopics.com

But the recent gain comes at a particularly sensitive time in the housing market. Existing-home prices nationally are once again approaching the all-time highs they notched in 2022. Relatively few existing homes are for sale because homeowners who locked in historically low rates in the pandemic’s early years have little incentive to swap their 3% rates for a 7% loan.

Rising mortgage rates could drive existing-home sales, which have already buckled under this year’s higher rates, below January’s cyclical low, Yun has said. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of existing-home sales in August was only 1% higher than January’s rate of four million, the lowest reading in nearly 13 years, the trade group’s data show. headtopics.com

