Mortgage or memory care? An Alzheimer’s diagnosis in San Diego can bring cruel financial dilemmas

People lose the capacity to make financial and legal decisions exactly when important decisions pop up.Alzheimer’s is also a disease of subtraction. It drains bank accounts. It erodes memories and relationships. But it also piles on: stress, regret, paperwork, debt.

“It can be devastating to families,” said Eugenia Welch, the president and CEO of Alzheimer’s San Diego. “Alzheimer’s, and the care of Alzheimer’s, is one of the most expensive, if not the most expensive, disease for a family.”“The cost of living is obviously much higher here,” said Janet Hamada-Kelley, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter.

However, she added, “San Diego is a hub for Alzheimer’s and dementia research. We have incredible health care systems that are conducting critical trials ... We have some of the best institutions and providers that are supporting dementia care and research. So that’s definitely a huge bonus. headtopics.com

At the same time, new and future treatments, including a drug called Leqembi — which slowed cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s in a phase 3 clinical trial — bring significant hope. Two San Diego families shared their Alzheimer’s stories, over nine months. They have different financial situations, but both called the costs of care an overwhelming worry that presses into everything.Between the help they found and the needs that remained, there was still a yawning gap.A father with Alzheimer’s kept forgetting to pay the rent. What that cost his family.

