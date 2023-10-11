Mortal Kombat vs DC Movie Pitched, but Rejected by Warner Bros (Exclusive)

Over the years, a number of different animated Mortal Kombat projects have been released, including Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. These projects have all been written by Jeremy Adams, who has also written animated films like Batman: Soul of the Dragon and Justice League: Warworld.

The Rejected PitchComicBook: Now I want to say, seeing as how you've written every installment of the Mortal Kombat animated features, and actually quite a few DC ones as well, I have to ask, is this leading to DC Universe versus Mortal Kombat? Or should fans lower their expectations? Because I have been wanting this for years.

Jeremy Adams: I would lower your expectations. I don't know if they have any plans to do more. I do know that we pitched that a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed.Jeremy Adams: Well, I think at the end of the day, I don't know if they're ever going to do any more. I hope they do, and I hope they call me to be involved. That would be great because I really love it. headtopics.com

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe While the idea of an animated movie pitting the characters of Mortal Kombat and DC against one another might sound unusual for those less familiar with video games, there is a history to draw upon. A Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe video game released back in 2008 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The game never received a direct sequel, but NetherRealm has kept the spirit alive through the Injustice series. The original Injustice featured an appearance by Scorpion as a DLC fighter, while Injustice 2 offered Raiden and Sub-Zero as DLC fighters. Mortal Kombat vs. headtopics.com

Would you like to see a Mortal Kombat vs.

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

gal gadot | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

the langoliers (1995) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

young guns (1988) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Sonic the Hedgehog | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Candy Cane Lane | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Black Adam | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.