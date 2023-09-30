Mortal Kombat 1 May Get an Omni-Man Trailer at New York Comic-Con

Mortal Kombat 1 seems to be headed to New York Comic-Con, perhaps with an Omni-Man trailer. The Omni-Man part is largely speculation right now, but the NYCC appearances is all but confirmed thanks to one tweet.

Ed Boon's NYCC TeaseBoon tweeted about Mortal Kombat 1 as he's prone to do while addressing a situation with the game's next big update. That update was supposed to be out already, but NetherRealm said on Friday that it'd had to delay the update following some unexpected server issues. Boon reiterated the message and said that things would be fixed quickly, but he said it in a very particular way.

Looking at his tweet, it's not difficult to notice that"NYCC" is spelled out when looking at the first letters of his guarantee of"Qwik Corrections." New York Comic-Con is scheduled to get underway starting on October 12th, so it should be around that time that we see whatever NetherRealm and Warner Bros. have planned for the event as far as Mortal Kombat 1 is concerned, but the game isn't currently anywhere on the list of panels or presentations at the event beyond fan-focused tournaments.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Best Taunts In Mortal Kombat 1 [Ranked]The taunts are back! Mortal Kombat 1 has some great stuff in the taunt department. Here are the best taunts that we've found so far.

Mortal Kombat (2021) Streaming: Watch & Stream via Hulu and HBO MaxAction movie fans might be wondering where to watch Mortal Kombat (2021). Here's how you can stream the movie adaptation online.

Mortal Kombat 1 Boss Teases Horror DLC Fighters, Possibly GhostfaceMortal Kombat boss Ed Boon hints that more horror DLC characters are on the way.

How Omni-Man's Absence Impacts Invincible Season 2: 'A Lot Of Chaos'How will Invincible fight without Omni-Man around?

Man caught on camera using a stolen credit card, police on a man huntPolice launch manhunt for suspect in credit card abuse case

Man walking dog shoots another man dead after altercation in Garden GroveA man walking his dog shot and killed another man, who appeared to be homeless, after some sort of altercation in Garden Grove, police said. Macy Jenkins reports Sept. 28, 2023.