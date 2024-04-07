Morris' Goal Helps Columbus Crew to 1-1 Tie with D.C. United

Aidan Morris scored a short-handed goal in the 87th minute to help the Columbus Crew to a 1-1 tie with D.C. United on Saturday night. Juan Hernández was shown a red card in the 75th minute and Columbus played with 10 men for the rest of the match.

The Crew is winless in three consecutive games.

Aidan Morris Goal Tie Columbus Crew D.C. United Red Card

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

D.C. United Earns Draw Against Columbus CrewD.C. United continues to make progress under new coach Troy Lesesne, securing a 1-1 draw against the Columbus Crew. Despite some missteps, United remains unbeaten on the road with four draws.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Columbus Crew Defeats New York Red Bulls 3-0 at Lower.com FieldCucho Hernández had a first-half goal and a second-half assist and the defending MLS champion Columbus Crew cooled off the New York Red Bulls with a 3-0 victory

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Columbus Crew looking to keep success going at homeThe Columbus Crew are riding high after another huge win over the weekend. The club took the burn out of the Chicago Fire, coming away with the win 2 to 1.'I th

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Farsi's goal late in stoppage time carries Columbus Crew past Chicago Fire 2-1Mohamed Farsi's goal off a rebound led the defending-champion Columbus Crew to a thrilling 2-1 win over Chicago on Saturday night and extended the Fire's woes in central Ohio.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Farsi's goal late in stoppage time carries Columbus Crew past Chicago Fire 2-1Mohamed Farsi’s goal off a rebound led the defending-champion Columbus Crew to a thrilling 2-1 win over Chicago and extended the Fire’s woes in central Ohio. Farsi scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time after Chicago keeper Chris Brady came up with a left-footed save off an attempt by Diego Rossi.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Shayla Favor projected to win Democratic nomination in Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney raceFavor is a current Columbus City Council member and former Columbus assistant city attorney.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »