Security forces stand guard outside a convention center hosting the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, in Marrakech, Morocco, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank kick off their annual meeting in Marrakech on Monday, one month after a deadly earthquake struck Morocco and killed nearly 3,000 people.
The International Monetary Fund and World Bank decided in 2018 to host their annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, bringing the affair to the African continent for the first time in 50 years. Their original timeline was delayed by the pandemic, but the meeting beginning Monday arrives at an apropos time. After alast month killed nearly 3,000 and wreaked $11.7 billion in damages, both officials and civil society groups are eagerly anticipating discussions about how to promote economic resiliency in light of natural disaster.
“In no other area is the need for international cooperation as evident as in addressing the existential threat of climate change. headtopics.com
Those shocks include the pandemic and rising energy and food costs spurred by the war in Ukraine. Those challenges are particularly pronounced in Africa, where many countries spend more on debt than health care and education combined. Critics say the terms of many loans offered force governments from Egypt toIn the aftermath of the earthquake, the IMF approved a $1.
In mountain villages far from the city’s swanky hotels, midrise apartments and billboards advertising new construction, roads remain unpaved, water can be scarce and jobs hard to come by. The earthquake, residents say, exacerbated disparities plaguing rural areas and compounded struggles facing already-impoverished communities. headtopics.com
Signs of the country’s rapid economic development will be on display in Marrakech, where streets have been swept and damaged landmarks.